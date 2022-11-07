Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $130.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

