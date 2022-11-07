Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,015 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.16) to GBX 1,331 ($15.39) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Investec downgraded Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,140 ($13.18) to GBX 1,200 ($13.87) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

