Holley (HLLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. Holley had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.92 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68. Holley has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 103.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Holley by 237.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Holley by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the period.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

