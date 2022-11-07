Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

