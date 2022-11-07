Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Shares of HZN stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
