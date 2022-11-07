Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

