HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $435.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $426.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average of $318.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $866.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HubSpot by 13,806.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

