HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $390.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.00.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.6 %

HubSpot stock opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

