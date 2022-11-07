Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

ETR:BOSS opened at €46.80 ($46.80) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($59.98). The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of €50.19 and a 200-day moving average of €51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

