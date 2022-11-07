Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) PT Lowered to €49.00 at Societe Generale

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €53.00 ($53.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($59.00) to €64.50 ($64.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Baader Bank cut Hugo Boss to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

