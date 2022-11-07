Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.71.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $552.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.63. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

