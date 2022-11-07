Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $575.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $522.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.71.

Shares of HUM opened at $552.05 on Thursday. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.15 and its 200-day moving average is $476.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

