Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of TSE HUT opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$569.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.01. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

