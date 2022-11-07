Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,535.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $91.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

