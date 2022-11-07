IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 10.3 %

IAG opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $718.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.43. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 466,956 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 405,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

