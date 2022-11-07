Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDMGF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($70.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Icade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.96.

Icade Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Icade has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $77.76.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

