IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.10.
IGM Financial Price Performance
TSE:IGM opened at C$37.64 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.
IGM Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.