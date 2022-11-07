Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,185 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $378.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.94 and a 200-day moving average of $483.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $784.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

