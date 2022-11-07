Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,714 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $375.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.67. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.79.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

