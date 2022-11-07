Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 6,683 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

Zendesk Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $130.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

