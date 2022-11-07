Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,444 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

