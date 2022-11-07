Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $70.57 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

