Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $243.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

