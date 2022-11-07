Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Amedisys by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

