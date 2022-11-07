Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.51 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $254.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

