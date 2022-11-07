Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 19,230 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Etsy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

