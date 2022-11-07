Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.50 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Valero Energy stock opened at $128.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.