Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 178.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 131,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 104,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $215.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

