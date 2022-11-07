Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $13,425.00 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Amy E. Tapper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $13,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Imago BioSciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 616,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 40,209 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 699,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

