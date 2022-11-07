Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Information Services Trading Down 12.1 %
Shares of IRMTF opened at $16.17 on Friday. Information Services has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.
About Information Services
