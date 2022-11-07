Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Information Services Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of IRMTF opened at $16.17 on Friday. Information Services has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

About Information Services

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

