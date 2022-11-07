Innospec (IOSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $103.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $106.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innospec Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

