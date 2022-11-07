Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $112.14 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 24.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.