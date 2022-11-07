InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.20.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

