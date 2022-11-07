Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $526.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

