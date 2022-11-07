Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,105,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AAT opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 180.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 405,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 53,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.