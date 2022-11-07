Insider Buying: Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Acquires A$181,000.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Rating) insider Marissa Peterson bought 10,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$18.10 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,000.00 ($117,532.47).
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.