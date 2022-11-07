Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RHM) Insider Purchases 28,697 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RHM – Get Rating) insider Audrey McNair bought 28,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £19,800.93 ($22,893.90).
Rathbones Group Price Performance
Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Monday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01).
About Rathbones Group
Further Reading
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.