Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Acquires $158,246.22 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,262 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $158,246.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,948,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,804 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $54,363.96.

On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $145,620.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,158 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,679.80.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 315,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $102,061.08.

TELA Bio Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $1,853,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $4,064,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the period.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.