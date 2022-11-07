Insider Buying: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Buys $10,454.39 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) Director Michele R. Hassid bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.43 per share, with a total value of $10,454.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,633.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC opened at $61.22 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

