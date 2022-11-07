Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $7,252,000.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.42. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of American Tower

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

