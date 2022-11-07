Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

