Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $324.39 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $325.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

