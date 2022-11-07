Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Simon Thomas sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($10.87), for a total value of £108,100 ($124,985.55).

LON:LOK opened at GBX 920 ($10.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 674 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090 ($12.60). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 868.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 944.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.25 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

