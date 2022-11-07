Insider Selling: MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) CFO Sells $498,718.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MSCI Price Performance
MSCI stock opened at $460.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.
MSCI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.
Institutional Trading of MSCI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MSCI (MSCI)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.