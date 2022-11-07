Insider Selling: MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) CFO Sells $498,718.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $460.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 163,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,145,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 51.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 142,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 20.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.