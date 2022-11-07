Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $363,930.45 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00.

nCino Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in nCino by 6.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 9.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

