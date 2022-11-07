Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Sells $18,277.38 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Brian Donato sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $18,277.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $1.70 on Monday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RENT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.