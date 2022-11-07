Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Sells $18,277.38 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Brian Donato sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $18,277.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $1.70 on Monday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on RENT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.