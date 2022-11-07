Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $130,026.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SYK opened at $210.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.33 and a 200-day moving average of $216.88. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

