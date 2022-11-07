Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $3,997,090.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $495.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

