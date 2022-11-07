Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $97,416.96 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VOYA opened at $66.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

