Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $97,416.96 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Voya Financial Trading Up 2.5 %
VOYA opened at $66.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Voya Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
