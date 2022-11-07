InspireMD (NSPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 334.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%.

NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

