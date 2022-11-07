Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $443.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.