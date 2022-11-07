Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.64.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ICPT opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $443.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.